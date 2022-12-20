ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Jason Brown On The NFL This Year & The Transfer Portal Being Trash

By Ryan Money
 5 days ago

Coach Jason Brown joins the show to talk all things football. He covers the state of the NFL and QB play. As well as how the transfer portal is ruining College and even high school football.

You may know Coach JB From: Netflix's Last Chance U | 2017 NJCAA Jayhawk Coach of the Year | Author of Hate Me Now, Love Me Later | Host of The Coach JB Show.

Photo: Getty Images

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

