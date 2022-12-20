Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
DMV, State Police offers safe driving tips ahead of the busy holiday season
With extra drivers on the road during the holidays, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles urges drivers to use caution. Last year, between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities. “The holidays are a time to...
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
Is a front license plate required in West Virginia?
Exceptions to this rule include truck tractors and road tractors designed and constructed to pull trailers or semitrailers.
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT warns drivers to watch for debris, downed trees on roadways due to high winds
Sub-freezing temperatures and high winds in the Commonwealth have the potential to create hazardous conditions on roadways. Temperatures are dropping quickly throughout Virginia which could cause flash freezing on wet road surfaces. If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy. High wind gusts up to 50...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Augusta Free Press
With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia
Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor chief killed in line of duty
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is honoring the life of a police chief who was killed in the line of duty last Friday. Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff across Virginia on Thursday of this week to honor Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. Virginia State...
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
Richmond man arrested for attempted murder in New York shooting
A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder involving a man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon, New York.
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
'Just be prepared:' Virginia gas prices, winter weather impacting holiday travel
North Carolina's average price of gas is $2.93 and Hampton Roads is below the Virginia state average, averaging $2.88 a gallon.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-sourced Christmas trees fill emergency demand for Short Pump farmer’s market
Retailers wishing to sell Christmas trees generally place their tree orders a year in advance. For Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Henrico County, he placed his annual order for 5,000-plus trees with a Canadian supplier of trees. In October, the supplier notified Leonard that they could not fulfill the order.
High winds knock out power for thousands in Central Virginia
Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages in Central Virginia Friday as an arctic front brings very cold and windy conditions to the Commonwealth.
All West Virginia counties under State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm
A State of Preparedness was declared for all 55 West Virginia counties on Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to hit the state on Wednesday.
wfmd.com
Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County
Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Power Outages Cropping Up Across The Area Due To High Winds
High winds coupled with a couple of inches of rain or, more in some locations, has setup the scenario for power outages. As of 11:15 AM Friday morning just under 4000 customers were reported without power via CVEC. Additional outages were being reported on adjacent systems. On the mountain at...
