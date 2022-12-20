Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the coldest night of the year, Atlanta’s warming centers were at capacity. Atlanta News First crews walked into one of the City’s two warming centers, at a rec center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. At roughly 8 o’clock, the City...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
atlantanewsfirst.com
One detained after Christmas Eve fire at southeast Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First that one individual has been detained in connection to a massive fire at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Potential car thieves stopped by Atlanta police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer stopped would-be car thieves on Marietta Street Dec. 14. The officer noticed a group of boys observing him as they walked down the street. He decided to return to the location after turning a corner. The boys were nowhere to be seen when he returned, so he went into a nearby parking deck.
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to prepare your home for inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As extreme weather is expected to hit Georgia, officials are encouraging residents to prepare their houses for strong winds. Experts say that there is even a possibility that trees might be uprooted and will come down with the predicted high wind gusts. “One thing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgians without power seek warmth at Waffle House, shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people braved the single-digit temperatures and high winds to grab a bite to eat, work, and do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The weather didn’t deter sisters Ryan and Heather Jolley from finding a present for the last person on their shopping list.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect in June LaGrange murder arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a suspect in a June murder in LaGrange at Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport Dec. 23. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Stephens is accused of shooting Briyona Heard, Marquez Fitzpatrick and Laquan Dewberry Jun. 24.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Johns Creek police provide burglary prevention tips during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the holiday season continuing through New Year’s Day, it is important to remain vigilant and be aware of a potential burglary. Johns Creek Police Department officials released helpful burglary prevention tips for residents. The tips are listed as follows:. Never leave keys...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in. The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tree branch crashes through car windshield in Roswell due to extreme weather
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgians continue feeling the impacts of extreme winter weather ahead of the holiday weekend. In Roswell, one viewer sent Atlanta News First photos showing a massive tree branch that smashed through the windshield of their car. The photo shows a tree branch...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father hospitalized trying to save dogs from burning home in Walton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father is spending Christmas in the hospital after trying to save his dogs from a fire at his trailer home in Walton County. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Christmas Eve.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve. Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews responding to water leak at ATL airport, one gate has been closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean-up efforts are underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a water leak prompted the sudden closure of gate E34. According to ATL airport officials, impacts to airport operations are minimal. At this time, the gatehouse of E34 is closed while crews work to...
