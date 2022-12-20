Read full article on original website
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Noblesville School Board approves new high school courses, adopts policy on public comment
The last meeting of the 2022 Noblesville School Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 20. This was also the last meeting before the newly elected board members are sworn in. It was an agenda-packed meeting beginning with the recognition of many of our athletic championship teams. For the sake of brevity, I will skip through several of the agenda items.
New leadership for Black legislative caucus
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus met this week and elected Rep. Earl Harris, D-East Chicago, as chairman and Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, as vice chair. Harris, who formerly serviced as vice chair, succeeds State Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, as Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair...
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
Charter school group files complaints against IPS with attorney general’s office over $1 law
A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1. The complaint stems from the district’s passage...
Indianapolis is using peacemakers to curb violent crime. City officials say it's working
Indianapolis’ peacemaker program received funding to combat the city’s rising crime rate. A year later, officials say they are starting to see results. Peacemakers connect with community members, provide mentorship and violence interrupters try to prevent crime. The program is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s violence reduction strategy, and received additional funding from the American Rescue Plan to grow to 50 staff members.
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’
Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank
INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion. The library refutes these claims. In an open letter penned to the...
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are down to just one lane with snow blowing into drifts.
Blessings Boxes in Indianapolis
Blessings Boxes are popping up around Indianapolis, Indiana thanks to team members with AccentCare Home Health and Hospice. What exactly is a Blessing Box? It’s part of a project to help supply food to areas in the city that are considered ‘Food deserts’.
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Nearly 100 flights canceled Friday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten flights have been delayed and nearly 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 93 flights are already canceled for Friday. Five flights have been canceled for Saturday. More than 3,100 flights nationwide have already been...
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
