Tua Tagovailoa had a second half to forget on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and it raised new questions about his ability to win big games. Tagovailoa seemingly had the Dolphins right where they wanted to be late in the first half, holding a 20-10 lead at home over the Packers. While the lead... The post Tua Tagovailoa roasted over second half meltdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO