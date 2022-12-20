Read full article on original website
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
Judie Yvonne Bible
Judie Yvonne (Jones) Bible went to her heavenly home at 615 pm on Monday Dec 19th, 2022, at Timber Ridge Facility in Ocala, FL. She was born on October 15, 1951. She was proceeded in death by parents Charles (Anna) Jones. She was survived by husband Carl Sr. Raymond Bible and Daughters Allison (Scott)Krajick and Monica Nicole Bible and sons Gary Jackson Hutchins, Jeffrey (Marty) Bible and Carl Jr. (Sue)Bible.
Irma Abbatepaolo
Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.
Luke Ronald Polnaszek
Luke Ronald Polnaszek, 20, of Belleview FL, passed away on December 19, 2022. Luke was born on September 25, 2002, in Riverdale, Ga. Luke had moved to Belleview from Georgia. Prior to his move, he was a member of Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon, Georgia. Luke worked as an fence installer and landscaper. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed playing baseball. He also loved spending his free time around his friends. Luke will be missed dearly by many friends and family members.
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Firefighter cadets deliver presents to over a dozen families in Ocala
Firefighter cadets wore festive attire last week as they traveled throughout Ocala to bring presents to over a dozen families in need. On Saturday, December 17, the Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves and headed into local neighborhoods to deliver donations consisting of presents, groceries, and bicycles, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
Marion County school resource officer brightens Christmas for three elementary students
Three elementary school students in Ocala recently became the proud owners of their own bicycle thanks to the generosity of a local school resource officer and an anonymous donor. When Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy Paul Hahn learned that three Maplewood Elementary School students were hoping to get...
Marion Cultural Alliance invites artists, makers to submit works for spring consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s Spring 2023 consignment, which will run from January through April. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at the...
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
FLHSMV announces new University of Florida specialty license plate
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has unveiled a newly redesigned specialty license plate that features the University of Florida. The new license plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and they are encouraged to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure that the plate is in stock.
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was a beautiful sunrise before a storm here in the Summercrest neighborhood. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
Two people hospitalized after multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday evening. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, shortly before 7:20 p.m., OFR units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on I-75 Northbound.
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
