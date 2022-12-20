Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.

OCALA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO