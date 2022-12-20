Read full article on original website
Related
JonWinter
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. You forgot paranoid and frightened! My friend, did you ever notice it's always you folks on the right that take it down that road... J. Yeah it didn't take long for the right wing losers...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in a strong $58 million in North America that suggests it may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
RiddickABSent
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
The Steam Winter sale is now live, check out these top deals
In brief: Do you look at your long list of unfinished or unplayed Steam games with a mixture of sadness and guilt? Then here's some news you could probably do without: the Steam Winter sale has arrived, bringing with it an absolute slew of discounted titles to add to your collection. Just to make things better/worse, we've picked a few highlights to get you started.
Google Pixel 8 to feature a new primary camera sensor with staggered HDR support
Rumor mill: Google Pixel phones are well-known for their computational photography prowess, and it seems that the company is not resting on its laurels. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered mentions of a new staggered HDR feature in the code of Google's camera app. Current-gen Pixels use what Google calls HDR+...
Microsoft's next major acquisition could be Netflix
In brief: Microsoft's next acquisition could be its largest to date, and we're not talking about Activision Blizzard. In a recent financial commentary piece, Reuters argues that Microsoft's next major target could be Netflix, and they make some compelling points. Netflix recently partnered with Microsoft to power its new ad-supported...
Daddy Images
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Turning Blu-ray player parts into a cheap laser-scanning microscope
In brief: Even though Blu-ray players have been mostly replaced by streaming and video-on-demand services, they can still serve a purpose. A resourceful YouTuber shows he could turn said player into a cheap, laser-based microscope, for instance. Designed by German YouTuber Doctor Volt, a recent DIY project uses parts of...
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel's latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted leaker...
AxelAminoff
I'm still puzzled why Apple didn't produce their version of Rapsberry Pi. Guess what would be its name?. AxelAminoff replied to the thread Ransomware attacks are ongoing: a recap of major recent incidents, including this week's.... SIEM+SOAR solutions combined AI do real time monitoring of unusual usage patterns, network traffic...
The UK says sharing Netflix passwords is illegal, could be criminal fraud
In brief: It's a known fact that a huge number of streaming service subscribers share their passwords with friends and family. Netflix is trying to crack down on the practice, and the UK government certainly condemns it: password sharing in the UK is a violation of copyright law and could be considered criminal fraud.
Raspberry Pi 5 won't arrive until 2024 at the earliest
Bottom line: Eben Upton served as the bearer of bad news for Raspberry Pi hopefuls as we head into the holidays. During a recent interview with Christopher Barnatt from Explaining Computers, the Raspberry Pi boss said consumers should not expect a Raspberry Pi 5 next year. Instead, 2023 will serve as a recovery year following the pandemic and the resulting global chip shortage and associated supply chain issues.
This laptop turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a mobile workstation
In brief: Japanese publication PC Watch recently profiled a device from HTL Corporation that turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a laptop. The HTL WitH Laptop Display (model SY-1238FT) looks like an ordinary laptop at first glance. It features a 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) that can also be flipped back for tablet-like use.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0