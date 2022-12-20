Read full article on original website
Sentencing date set for woman accused of hiding missing 12-year-old
Lock Haven, Pa. — A sentencing date is set for a woman accused of hiding a missing 12-year-old for approximately 60 hours as several agencies searched. Gwen Ardner, 38, of Lock Haven pled guilty to interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Both are third-degree felonies. Ardner will be sentenced on Jan. 10, according to court documents. Ardner posted $125,000 monetary bail and was...
State police say fire that killed Pa. man who used wheelchair was accidental
DEWART-The house fire that killed a man who used a wheelchair in Northumberland County Friday morning has been ruled accidental. The blaze in the 2600 block of Turbot Avenue in Dewart began on the front porch and spread quickly throughout the single-story house, a state police fire investigator said Saturday.
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison on Christmas Eve morning
A 63-year-old man died in Dauphin County Prison on Saturday morning. Officials said Richard A. Carter, 63, who’d been housed in the prison, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced...
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
PA Dad Overdoses 14-Month-Old Son With Fentanyl: Authorities
A Pennsylvania dad appears to be spending the holidays behind bars after he was charged when his 14-month-old son was rushed to the emergency room for "overdose-related injuries," and found to have fentanyl in his system, authorities say. Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland Street, Lilly...
Lock Haven mother arrested in November missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Friday said that the mother of a child reported missing in November has been arrested, charged with multiple offenses related to the incident. Kristie Hamilton, 43, Lock Haven, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false alarms to agencies...
Man on meth was trying to get pulled over, asked about being informant, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was reportedly trying to get pulled over by police to talk to them about being an informant, only to be found to be under the influence of methamphetamines, state police report. Troopers pulled over a motorcycle on Washington Avenue in the area of Bake Shop Bakes in October […]
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
Disgruntled ex-employee threatens boss with machine gun, calls staff 'snitches'
Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering. Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him. When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had...
Racial slur directed at man before assault
State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
Johnstown Teen Arrested
Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a local teenager is behind bars, accused of stabbing her own mother and then putting her in a “chokehold.”. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Boyd Ave. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. Authorities say dispatchers...
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
Mifflin County man accused of kidnapping woman, then killing her at boat launch
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged with kidnapping and killing a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, is accused of shooting Paige Kibeat, 25, at a boat launch in Bratton Township. Court documents say the shooting happened on Dec. 15, and Kibeat's body was found...
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison
BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery. In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports. The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty.
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
