PennLive.com

Why isn’t a new episode of ‘Yellowstone’ on TV tonight (12/25/22)?

There will not be a “Yellowstone” gift of a new episode on your TV on the Paramount Network on Christmas Day. The most-watched show on cable starring Emmy and Oscar award-winning actor Kevin Costner as John Dutton will take a break on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, before returning on Jan. 1 with its midseason finale.
