New Orleans, LA

Page Six

Cher teases fans with pic of diamond ring from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher sparked engagement rumors when she tweeted a photo of her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, holding a massive diamond ring. But the Goddess of Pop seemed to brush off the speculation, saying she was simply gushing over her man’s manicure. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted while celebrating Christmas on Sunday. She also shared a photo of the massive pair-shaped sparkler in a ring box. The tweet sent fans into a tizzy with many believing that Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer. “😱 OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖,” one fan commented...
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

