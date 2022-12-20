ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Ridgewood over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Johnny Jackson netted 26 points to lead Ridgewood in a 72-46 win over Old Tappan, in Old Tappan. JT Luther added on 14 points for Ridgewood (1-2), while Evan O’Reilly scored 11 points and Jordan Rogers finished with 10 points. Joshua Lim finished with 15 points for Old Tappan...
Tenafly over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap

Aidan McGinty had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Tenafly in a 47-38 victory over Cliffside Park in Tenafly. Yuval Guttman scored 12 points to go with four rebounds for Tenafly (1-2), which used a 23-10 second quarter to take control. Jake Yanofsky added nine points and Reilly Benowitz had seven points with four rebounds.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately

Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood after dud vs. Bruins: ‘I screwed up a little bit’

Mackenzie Blackwood sat on the wooden bench attached to his locker in the Devils’ dressing room and vented to Vitek Vanecek. The locker room mood was somber after New Jersey’s 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Friday, and the goalies – typically the most intense position group –took things especially hard. Vanecek played well, saving all five shots including one high danger chance against the a prolific Bruins offense.
People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming

LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Route 23 North reopens

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed for more than 12 hours Friday, Dec. 23 because of an accident that resulted in downed utility wires. The road reopened about 11 p.m. Friday, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. The first alerts about...
