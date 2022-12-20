The phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” is a scathing commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. Jason Witcher, a municipal court judge in Cumberland County, may have learned this lesson all too well in recent days after trying to stop what he says are discriminatory trends against the Latino community. Shortly after he went public with this good deed, Witcher claimed that his job as a municipal judge was threatened.

