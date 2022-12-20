ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

A Christmas Q&A with N.J.’s first Food Czar

There are 285,000 households in New Jersey that are food insecure, and for the first time – for any state, actually – someone has been put in charge of finding a solution to that. Mark Dinglasan is our state’s new Food Security Advocate, and his task is to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Bias claim shows need for diversity among N.J. judges | Opinion

The phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” is a scathing commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. Jason Witcher, a municipal court judge in Cumberland County, may have learned this lesson all too well in recent days after trying to stop what he says are discriminatory trends against the Latino community. Shortly after he went public with this good deed, Witcher claimed that his job as a municipal judge was threatened.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Rare wind-chill alert issued ahead of flash freeze. Latest storm forecast, wind and flood warnings.

LATEST UPDATES: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service is warning drivers about the potential for icy roads, power outages and “dangerously cold wind-chill” readings as a powerful winter storm will soon enter its next phase, causing winds to ramp up Thursday night and temperatures to take a massive plunge across New Jersey during the day on Friday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

No. 12 Montclair Immaculate defeats East Orange - Boys basketball recap

TJ Robinson put on a scoring clinic with a 26-point performance to lead Montclair Immaculate, ranked No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-46 victory over East Orange. Jaren Barnett added 12 points for Montclair Immaculate (4-0), who leaned on a 30-6 halftime lead to coast the rest of the way. Tavian Pullock added eight points to help pace Montclair Immaculate’s offense.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder

Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy