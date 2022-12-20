Read full article on original website
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
A Christmas Q&A with N.J.’s first Food Czar
There are 285,000 households in New Jersey that are food insecure, and for the first time – for any state, actually – someone has been put in charge of finding a solution to that. Mark Dinglasan is our state’s new Food Security Advocate, and his task is to...
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
N.J. reports 3,010 COVID cases, 21 deaths; positive test count up more than 50% from last month
New Jersey health officials reported another 3,010 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the average number of daily positive tests and fatalities continue to rise headed into the holiday weekend. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,032, up 6% from a week ago and...
Did N.J. invent holiday light displays? How Thomas Edison lit up Menlo Park and changed Christmas forever.
From the star that shines atop the iconic Rockefeller Center tree to the dazzling, multicolored bulbs strung on houses, storefronts and public squares around the world, Christmas lights brighten winter’s darkest days. Whether in the form of candles or LEDs, light has played a role in Christmas traditions for...
Bias claim shows need for diversity among N.J. judges | Opinion
The phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” is a scathing commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. Jason Witcher, a municipal court judge in Cumberland County, may have learned this lesson all too well in recent days after trying to stop what he says are discriminatory trends against the Latino community. Shortly after he went public with this good deed, Witcher claimed that his job as a municipal judge was threatened.
N.J. weather: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend.
A wild weather day is in the forecast for Friday with rain, coastal flooding, fierce wind gusts up to 60 mph and a cold front that will hit New Jersey like an Arctic freight train with the potential for a dangerous flash freeze on roads and bitter cold temperatures for Christmas weekend.
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
N.J. weather: Rare wind-chill alert issued ahead of flash freeze. Latest storm forecast, wind and flood warnings.
LATEST UPDATES: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service is warning drivers about the potential for icy roads, power outages and “dangerously cold wind-chill” readings as a powerful winter storm will soon enter its next phase, causing winds to ramp up Thursday night and temperatures to take a massive plunge across New Jersey during the day on Friday.
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate defeats East Orange - Boys basketball recap
TJ Robinson put on a scoring clinic with a 26-point performance to lead Montclair Immaculate, ranked No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-46 victory over East Orange. Jaren Barnett added 12 points for Montclair Immaculate (4-0), who leaned on a 30-6 halftime lead to coast the rest of the way. Tavian Pullock added eight points to help pace Montclair Immaculate’s offense.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder
Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
