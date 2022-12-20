Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Results, photos and featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 23
No. 1 Roselle Catholic at No. 11 Manasquan, 4:30 — PPD. to Jan. 2. No. 3 Hudson Catholic at Bayonne, 4:30 — PPD. No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Monroe, 4:30 — PPD. No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep vs. Union City, 7 — PPD. to Jan. 2.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Dec. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for v, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Haddon Township extends winning streak, tops Haddon Heights - Girls basketball recap
Kiersten Callahan and Sara Wiedeman made four 3-pointers apiece to lift Haddon Township to a 46-29 victory over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Callahan finished with 15 points and Wiedeman had 14 for Haddon Township (3-1), winners of three in a row. Madison Clark and Alexis Carroway scored nine points apiece...
Ridgewood over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap
Johnny Jackson netted 26 points to lead Ridgewood in a 72-46 win over Old Tappan, in Old Tappan. JT Luther added on 14 points for Ridgewood (1-2), while Evan O’Reilly scored 11 points and Jordan Rogers finished with 10 points. Joshua Lim finished with 15 points for Old Tappan...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood after dud vs. Bruins: ‘I screwed up a little bit’
Mackenzie Blackwood sat on the wooden bench attached to his locker in the Devils’ dressing room and vented to Vitek Vanecek. The locker room mood was somber after New Jersey’s 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Friday, and the goalies – typically the most intense position group –took things especially hard. Vanecek played well, saving all five shots including one high danger chance against the a prolific Bruins offense.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
