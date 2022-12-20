ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, NJ

Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Dec. 22

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for v, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
NEWARK, NJ
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Ridgewood over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Johnny Jackson netted 26 points to lead Ridgewood in a 72-46 win over Old Tappan, in Old Tappan. JT Luther added on 14 points for Ridgewood (1-2), while Evan O’Reilly scored 11 points and Jordan Rogers finished with 10 points. Joshua Lim finished with 15 points for Old Tappan...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood after dud vs. Bruins: ‘I screwed up a little bit’

Mackenzie Blackwood sat on the wooden bench attached to his locker in the Devils’ dressing room and vented to Vitek Vanecek. The locker room mood was somber after New Jersey’s 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Friday, and the goalies – typically the most intense position group –took things especially hard. Vanecek played well, saving all five shots including one high danger chance against the a prolific Bruins offense.
NEWARK, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
