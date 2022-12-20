ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The menu will be turkey soup, biscuits, salad, beef Stroganoff, noodles, carrots and whoopie pies. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non- members. Please call 882-8230 for more information and reservations. These suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged to assure there are adequate meals for all who attend.
WISCASSET, ME
WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Service notice for Dennis R. Hallinan

Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

First Congo meets at Fellowship Hall starting in January

First Congregational Church, 28 High St, in Wiscasset, is moving Sunday services to Fellowship Hall for January, February and March. As stewards of the Earth, the Council would like to reduce the amount of fossil fuel it consumes during the coldest days of the year. This is also a cost-saving measure with the price of fuel oil at high levels.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31

In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE

