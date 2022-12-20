Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The menu will be turkey soup, biscuits, salad, beef Stroganoff, noodles, carrots and whoopie pies. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non- members. Please call 882-8230 for more information and reservations. These suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged to assure there are adequate meals for all who attend.
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Service notice for Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
First Congo meets at Fellowship Hall starting in January
First Congregational Church, 28 High St, in Wiscasset, is moving Sunday services to Fellowship Hall for January, February and March. As stewards of the Earth, the Council would like to reduce the amount of fossil fuel it consumes during the coldest days of the year. This is also a cost-saving measure with the price of fuel oil at high levels.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31
In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
WMTW
Crews at scene of person trapped inside flooded home in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Crews are working to rescue a person in Old Orchard Beach as flood waters continue to rise from Friday's storm. The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department confirmed they are on scene at the home on Porter Road. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Flooding in Old Orchard...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Falmouth, Maine Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
themainewire.com
Maine School Board Issues Statement on Secret Gender Transition for 13-Year-Old
The board of a Damariscotta school embroiled in controversy over an attempt by staffers to transition the gender of a 13-year-old student without her parents’ permission issued a vague statement on Monday concerning the issue. “The Board is aware that rumors and allegations have been published and republished on...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
