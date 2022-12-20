Read full article on original website
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s House
Democrats are blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who they blame for sending busloads of migrants to Vice President Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve and dropping the group off in below-freezing temperatures. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to urge the Biden administration…
