boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed: Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F. We are also looking for responsible drivers to join our People Helping People program to drive people to medical appointments or the grocery store. We mostly help with travel within the Boothbay region, but occasionally we may go to Damariscotta or Brunswick.
boothbayregister.com
Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Brentwood, New Hampshire, the son of the late Richard and Katherine (Alley) Hallinan. Dennis attended local schools in...
boothbayregister.com
Commissioners sign Regional Broadband Partners Grant agreement
Lincoln County has entered into a Regional Broadband Partners Agreement with Maine Connectivity Authority. Under the agreement, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will join Sagadahoc and Knox county officials supporting towns with regional broadband infrastructure activities and “digital inclusion.”. The MCA was established in 2021 as a quasi-governmental agency...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31
In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Caroling, storms and more
The weather did permit students and faculty from the Southport Central School to go caroling around the school neighborhood last Wednesday, Dec. 21, but since I must send this column in by 4 p.m. on the Friday before Christmas, I have little additional news. The storm forecast for most of...
boothbayregister.com
New Southport school windows re-installed after winter break
New Southport Central School windows have arrived and will likely be re-installed after winter break, Alternative Organizational Structure 98 Superintendent Bob Kahler told school committee members during the Dec. 19 meeting. In August, the committee had 28 new school windows installed. But a subsequent inspection by committee chairman Adam Harkins discovered 13 did not fit right.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS girls game rescheduled
Today's Boothbay Region High School girls basketball game at Winthrop has been postponed. It will now be played on Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. provided we can get transportation, according to Allan Crocker, BRHS athletic director.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay boys top Winthrop, 54-45
For the Boothbay boys’ basketball team, this season may be all about accountability. On Dec. 22, the Seahawks trailed Winthrop, 24-17, midway through the second quarter. Boothbay struggled with turnovers, missed open shots and defensive lapses. But as the game progressed, Boothbay started putting all the pieces together in scoring a come-from-behind-victory at Porter Memorial Gymnasium, 54-45. For coach Dan Hallinan, the game was all about accountability.
