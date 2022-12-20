Read full article on original website
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed: Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F. We are also looking for responsible drivers to join our People Helping People program to drive people to medical appointments or the grocery store. We mostly help with travel within the Boothbay region, but occasionally we may go to Damariscotta or Brunswick.
Wrights host group parties
Local Flotilla 2-5 of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Station Boothbay Harbor, recently renewed, after the Covid interruption, its yearly Christmas meeting/party. Besides enjoying a delicious potluck, always the highlight of the gathering is the traditional Yankee Swap! Dee and Howie Wright have had the pleasure of hostessing this fun event over the years.
Service notice for Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Southport Column: Caroling, storms and more
The weather did permit students and faculty from the Southport Central School to go caroling around the school neighborhood last Wednesday, Dec. 21, but since I must send this column in by 4 p.m. on the Friday before Christmas, I have little additional news. The storm forecast for most of...
Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Brentwood, New Hampshire, the son of the late Richard and Katherine (Alley) Hallinan. Dennis attended local schools in...
Opera House hosts annual holiday potluck, carol sing-along
The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor hosted its annual holiday potluck dinner and carol sing Wednesday night, Dec. 21. The venue’s last event of 2022 drew a crowd of about 75 to eat dinner, listen to professional vocalists, and participate in a Christmas carol sing-along. All ages and voices were welcome.
Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
New Southport school windows re-installed after winter break
New Southport Central School windows have arrived and will likely be re-installed after winter break, Alternative Organizational Structure 98 Superintendent Bob Kahler told school committee members during the Dec. 19 meeting. In August, the committee had 28 new school windows installed. But a subsequent inspection by committee chairman Adam Harkins discovered 13 did not fit right.
Maine home values remain strong; For-sale inventory still historically low
Buyers of single-family existing homes across Maine are still encountering a lower-than-normal inventory of homes available for purchase. According to Maine Listings, 1,289 homes changed hands in November, a decline of 28.7 percent from November one year ago. The median sales price (MSP) for homes sold reached $325,000—up 8.3 percent from November 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
It’s nasty out there!
Higher than normal tides, rain, wind gusts of over 30 mph knocking down trees and knocking out power, flooded roads and parking lots. The ingredients for a nasty day around Boothbay Harbor. Here a a few shots from around 10 a.m. Feel free to send us your photos at pix@boothbayregister.com.
Commissioners sign Regional Broadband Partners Grant agreement
Lincoln County has entered into a Regional Broadband Partners Agreement with Maine Connectivity Authority. Under the agreement, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will join Sagadahoc and Knox county officials supporting towns with regional broadband infrastructure activities and “digital inclusion.”. The MCA was established in 2021 as a quasi-governmental agency...
Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31
In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
Boothbay boys top Winthrop, 54-45
For the Boothbay boys’ basketball team, this season may be all about accountability. On Dec. 22, the Seahawks trailed Winthrop, 24-17, midway through the second quarter. Boothbay struggled with turnovers, missed open shots and defensive lapses. But as the game progressed, Boothbay started putting all the pieces together in scoring a come-from-behind-victory at Porter Memorial Gymnasium, 54-45. For coach Dan Hallinan, the game was all about accountability.
