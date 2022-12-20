Read full article on original website
Abilene now home to world's largest belt buckle
ABILENE - At 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), the World’s Largest Belt Buckle is now at home in Abilene, according to a media release from the convention and visitor's bureau. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.
JCHS KAY Club will undertake a winter clothing drive
Junction City High School KAY Club winter clothing drive will help students in USD 475 stay warm this winter. During the Jan. 6 home basketball games they will collect sweatpants, jeans, long-sleeve shirts, leggings, long socks, hats and gloves for all ages. Donations can be placed in the decorated box...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Fort Riley announces weather impacts for Thursday
In anticipation of forecasted severe winter weather, Fort Riley will operate with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 22. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will be closed Thursday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed.
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
Christmas Joy to Valley View Senior Life
On Tuesday, all of the students from Sheridan Elementary who attended school that day (approximately 270 K-5th grade), along with the Principal, teachers, and staff workers, traveled to Valley View Senior Life. Students along with the old and young adults and Valley View Staff, sang several Christmas Carols together. Voices of the students were heard throughout the building.
Baby chimp who made national headlines dies at Kan. zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A popular baby chimp born in mid-November at The Sedgwick County Zoo died Thursday morning. According to a statement from the zoo, "Friends, our hearts are broken. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old chimpanzee."
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Use caution when driving on slick roadways
Geary County Emergency Management said that they have had several reports of roadways being slick on I-70 and K18. Accidents are already occurring. Please slow down. Take your time. If you do not need to be out then please stay home.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
Sheriff: 5 children removed from Kan. home, 3 adults in custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Geary County Commission will meet with the legislative delegation
Members of the Geary County Commission will meet with the area legislative delegation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Wednesday. That discussion will continue with Geary County elected officials and Department Heads at noon at the Geary County Office Building. All county offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance...
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:. In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27. . They will resume normal...
