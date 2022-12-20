Read full article on original website
The Economics of Stamp Collecting
Maybe you had a parent or grandparent who collected stamps or taught you about philately, the term for stamp collecting. Stamp collecting began as a hobby shortly after the first postage stamp was issued in the U.S. in 1847. As stamps developed different values, the colorful squares from different locations like Hawaii and Madagascar were bought and sold for their collectible value.
Fed’s Favored Inflation Measure Continued to Cool in November
The inflation gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve rose in November at the slowest pace in four months as prices for goods dropped. The Commerce Department’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.2% from the month before, the smallest increase since July. The year-over-year gain was 4.7%, down from 5% in October. Both were in line with economists’ forecasts.
Putin Says He’s Open to Ukraine Talks, Despite Moscow’s Holiday Attacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in a new interview released on Christmas Day that he is ready to begin peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine. The statement came even as the beleaguered nation continued to face renewed attacks from Moscow throughout the holidays—killing 16 people on Christmas Eve, according to the Associated Press—a signal that peace is further away than officials may be willing to admit. During the interview, excerpts of which aired on Russian state TV Sunday, Putin said: “it's not us who refuse talks, it's them.” He also defended his decision to invade as “defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people.” The rhetoric echoed similar statements Russian officials have made in recent months as the country’s invasion continues to sputter. Read it at The Associated Press
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 23, 2022: Rates rise
Rates on 30-year mortgages were back on the rise Thursday, jumping back into the upper-mid 6% range. The flagship average has been in a yo-yo pattern since the beginning of the month that has seen it dip below and rise above the 6.5% mark. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. In...
