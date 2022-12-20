Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in a new interview released on Christmas Day that he is ready to begin peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine. The statement came even as the beleaguered nation continued to face renewed attacks from Moscow throughout the holidays—killing 16 people on Christmas Eve, according to the Associated Press—a signal that peace is further away than officials may be willing to admit. During the interview, excerpts of which aired on Russian state TV Sunday, Putin said: “it's not us who refuse talks, it's them.” He also defended his decision to invade as “defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people.” The rhetoric echoed similar statements Russian officials have made in recent months as the country’s invasion continues to sputter. Read it at The Associated Press

