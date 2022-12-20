Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama used to prevent their daughters from getting tattoos

The United States Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new book plus share some never-known-before family details. The author also spoke more about why she was afraid to wear natural hairstyles while serving as the first Black family in the White House.

Michelle says that, unfortunately, everything in her family is politized; however, she is glad that new generations are embracing braids, piercings, and tattoos and fighting back to avoid being marginalized or judged for their styles.

GettyImages Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In November 2022, she said Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair while speaking at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The mom of two, who is promoting her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , said people living in the United States were “just getting adjusted” to having their first Black first family. “Nope, they’re not ready for it,” she said, referring to wearing the hair in braids.

Obama told Clarkson that during her generation, getting a tattoo was not considered a good thing; therefore, she and former President Barack Obama used to dissuade their daughters, Sasha and Malia. “Most kids who are wearing tattoos and piercings, they’ve got long nails; it’s not about their value system is about individuality. But back in the day, tattoos were so bad,” she told Kelly Clarkson , who immediately recalled her mom’s reaction when she got her first tattoo.

“ I know, we threatened our kids that if you get a tattoo, we’re gonna get exactly the same kind and show it on TikTok or whatever,” Michelle Obama said. “Take the cool away. We’re making it so uncool,” she joked, adding that her husband was willing to get a heart tattoo on his shoulder.

Obama’s comments comes weeks after her younger daughter, Sasha Obama , was captured with her toned midriff bared in a black crop top and light blue baggy jeans. Sasha’s belly-button piercing was also on full display as she walked with a friend on the sidewalk of the USC campus.