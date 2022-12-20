ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Sanchez looks stunning at surprise dinner thrown by Jeff Bezos

By Maria Loreto
 5 days ago

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating her birthday with the people she love the mosts. The media personality shared a touching video where she thanked her family and loved ones for celebrating her special day, looking stunning in a black dress.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” she wrote in the caption. Her video showed different moments that celebrated her birthday, including a dinner with friends that included Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian , and footage of herself and her friends enjoying her birthday dinner.

She thanked her friend, Lauren Anderson , for making her day special and organizing one of her birthday celebrations. Then she wrote a touching message for her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos. “Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying.”

Lastly, she wrote a message for her kids, Nikko, Eleanor and Evan . “And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday.

Lauren Sanchez’s birthday look

Sanchez enjoyed multiple celebrations over her birthday month. Her birthday dinner was attended by her closest friends and showed them all having fun and laughing together.

Sanchez and Bezos have been dating since 2019, and look happy and in love, showing no signs of slowing down. “She’s incredibly protective over him. She’s very warm about it, and delightful to everyone, but, yeah, she was definitely protecting him,” said an insider of their relationship to Page Six.

