Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected
WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
WWMT
Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
WWMT
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMT
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
WWMT
Last minute deliveries delayed while blizzardy conditions whip across West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the blizzard that's trying to steal Christmas. We are down to the wire to get those last-minute deliveries under your Christmas tree. Employees at the U.S. Post office in Kalamazoo said packages are still being delivered despite treacherous road conditions. One driver told News Channel...
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
WWMT
Search underway for suspect who stole generator, tractor battery in Lee Township
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help in finding a suspect who robbed a home in Calhoun County. Bakery robbery: Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery. The incident happened sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at a home on M-Drive N...
WWMT
Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect
Kalamazoo police continue to look for the suspect involved Christmas Eve shooting. It happened Saturday afternoon on Conant Street. Police found a 23-year-old man with a gun shot wound shortly after at a hospital. His condition is currently stable. Police are still trying to find a suspect. Anyone with information...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of holding three people hostage, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapon offenses, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hostage situation near Nottingham Avenue. According to the investigation, a woman...
WWMT
Plow trucks attempt to dig out vehicles stuck near South Haven
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were snowed in due to the severe weather conditions in the South Haven area. The vehicles were stuck on 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco Township in Allegan County, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Allegan County was out with...
WWMT
WATCH: Blizzard sweeps through West Michigan on Christmas Eve morning
A Blizzard swept through West Michigan Dec. 24, 2022, with high winds, freezing temperatures and heavy snow. Senior Videographer Pat Hagan shows the morning commute in Kalamazoo and how neighbors are staying optimistic for the holidays. (WWMT)
WWMT
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
WWMT
Generators pose a safety concern if not used properly, expert says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a Blizzard and Winter Storm Warning in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday and wind gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph, Consumers Energy reported multiple chances for power outages throughout the state. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel by late Thursday. While...
WWMT
Last minute shoppers venture out during final hours of Blizzard Warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Snow continued to come down in Kalamazoo on Christmas Eve. Despite the Blizzard Warning in effect through 7 p.m., several businesses along South Westnedge Avenue were still busy with shoppers picking up last minute items for the holiday. Main roads were still covered in at least...
Comments / 0