Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Legacy QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday afternoon. Davila becomes the Horned Frogs’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Davila had around 20 offers on the table including a number in the lone star state. Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, UTSA, and North Texas […]
Dallas ISD providing free meals during winter break
Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children 18 years and younger and students up to 21 with disabilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children age 18 and younger. The meals and snacks will be...
Council seeks more input on Westlake Academy portables
Westlake Academy uses portable classrooms such as this one. The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision Dec. 19 to replace older portables until getting more information. (Courtesy RamTech Building Systems) The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision to purchase new portable buildings for Westlake Academy during the regular meeting Dec....
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
Fort Worth Armed Forces Bowl was the coldest college bowl game ever
Last night’s Armed Forces Bowl was not really a great game but it does have one distinction. It goes into the books as the coldest bowl game ever.
Northside Drafthouse & Eatery regularly has 50 beers on draft in Richardson
NS Drafthouse Burger is served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Curly fries are $1 extra. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Blake Jutton is the owner, operator and majority shareholder of Northside Drafthouse & Eatery, which he opened with General Manager Jared...
Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
Best of 2022: Big Boy's Bike Repair, YAM Yoga and more business features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood
Hayden Harrison said he cleans off the right amount rust to allow for bicycles to look old, but ride like they are new. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. Nestled in the old Lakewood...
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Dallas ISD board of trustees approves academic calendar for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting.
Medical City Frisco awarded Level III NICU designation
Medical City Frisco is the only hospital in Frisco with a Level III NICU designation, according to a news release. (Courtesy Medical City Frisco) Medical City Frisco has received a Level III designation for its neonatal intensive care unit, according to a news release. The designation, determined by the Texas...
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
Comments / 0