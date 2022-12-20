ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Legacy QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday afternoon. Davila becomes the Horned Frogs’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Davila had around 20 offers on the table including a number in the lone star state. Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, UTSA, and North Texas […]
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center

The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth

Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
FRISCO, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing

The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
DALLAS, TX
