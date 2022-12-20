ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022

The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Here are the Columbus restaurants closed due to today’s weather

Due to some seriously inclement winter weather, more than a few Columbus establishments are either opening late today, or not at all. And it’s hard to blame them. We’ve compiled a list of every restaurant closure we know of, since there are more than a few. We’ll continue to update throughout the day if more more eateries make the.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 1 snow emergency with motorists recommended to drive cautiously. With the hazardous conditions, COTA announced a suspension of fares […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Warming stations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Parks in Columbus

Central Ohio has a lot of great parks and greenspaces. From urban pocket parts to riverfront bike trails to regional metro park destinations. As a part of our reader survey each year, we ask our readers to help name the best of the best and help identify hot spots for new residents and visitors to discover.
COLUMBUS, OH

