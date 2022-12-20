Read full article on original website
Buy This One-of-Eight Mercedes CLK DTM Race Car, Please
If you've ever wondered what it felt like to be a DTM driver, now's your chance to find out.
First Galaxy S23 series promotional image reveals design and colorways of Samsung's next-gen flagships
Samsung is rumored to be planning its next Unpacked event for the first week of February. The company will debut the Galaxy S23 series at said event, and while "official" leaks of the phones have proven elusive, that looks to have changed now. As revealed by 91Mobiles, a promotional image...
Deal | Logitech G29 racing wheel 32% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Accessory Console Desktop Laptop Windows. Introduced back in mid-2015, the Logitech G29 gaming wheel remains a relevant gaming accessory after all this time. This racing wheel is compatible with PCs and Xbox consoles, as well as the Sony PlayStation 3, 4, and 5. The list price of US$399.99 is now down to US$272.99 thanks to a 32% discount on Amazon. However, those who are patient enough might be able to grab it for around US$250 some other time on Amazon or from other retailers.
Promising Sony Xperia 1 V price rumor may not be as appealing as it seems to be at first glance but new specs hearsay offers refutation relief
Despite not being one of the best-selling smartphone ranges on the market, there is always a lot of interest in the Sony Xperia line. A few more rumors about the 2023 Xperia 1 smartphone have popped up, with two of them seemingly contradicting arguably the most controversial piece of hearsay. According to a source on Weibo (via SumahoDigest), the “production costs” of the Xperia 1 V have gone down, presumably with the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic not being as problematic this time around. This could in turn lead to the Sony Xperia 1 V being cheaper than its pricey predecessors.
NIO outs the EC7 SUV with best aerodynamics and fully autonomous highway battery swaps
The annual NIO Day bash held on Christmas Eve returned one new model - the EC7 SUV with the lowest drag coefficient - and a refresh of its full-size ES8 SUV built on NIO's new NT 2.0 platform. NIO brags that the EC7, which sports an electric rear wing, returns just 0.23 Cd wind resistance, which it says makes it the маss-production SUV with the best aerodynamics. Not only that, but the EC7 is equipped with a smart dimming panoramic roof for the first time in a NIO electric vehicle.
Redmi K60 series: Xiaomi confirms more details with SoC options to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
The Redmi K60 series will make its grand debut on December 27 in China. In typical fashion, however, Xiaomi has already confirmed a number of details of the phones, by way of its Weibo page, as well as sharing multiple images of the Redmi K60 Pro. Xiaomi will unleash the...
iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC debut set for end of December 2022
IQOO has announced that it will provide 2022 with one of its last Android smartphone launch events of 2022. Then again, the device in question appears to be a refresh of the existing high-end Neo7. This version is slated to come with a switch to Qualcomm silicon – and, with it, an improved chance of getting onto the global market.
Vivo X90 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 fail to outperform the A16 Bionic in a real-world gaming test
Synthetic benchmarks of the Dimensity 9200 on the Vivo X90 posed the MediaTek chipset's GPU as best in class, even ahead of Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro phones. The Vivo X90 has now been put through a real-world Genshin Impact gaming test for a more accurate evaluation of the Immortalis-G715's graphical prowess, with some rather interesting results.
Meizu M3 Pro Hi-Fi Player to launch alongside new flagship Android smartphone in spring 2023
5G Accessory Audio Android Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Meizu may have all but dropped off the personal devices sphere prior to its possibly life-saving acquisition by Geely; however, it was once known for dedicated audio players as well as for premium Android smartphones. Now, it has announced its intent to unveil a return to both spaces in the first quarter of 2023.
Flagship Meteor Lake 22-core CPU apparently canceled as Intel could market MTL-S towards prospective Core i5/i7 gamers
We previously reported that Intel’s upcoming 14th gen Meteor Lake architecture could launch in Q4 2023. The new architecture was rumored to pack new Redwood Cove P-cores and Crestmont E-cores that will apparently bring 15-28% and more than 15% IPC uplifts respectively. The information came to us through Tom from Moore’s Law Is Dead. The leaker now claims that flagship Meteor Lake chip may be facing development issues.
Apple Car may use LG batteries and EV components
The world's second-largest EV battery manufacturer LG may be supplying components for the Apple Car as well, according to Bloomberg which cites a local Korean analyst from KB Securities. Kim Dong-Won advises that LG Group, "which has a full line-up for EV components," is a potential partner for the Apple Car and may have even set up a working group to position itself best for the possibility to be a chief Apple Car parts supplier.
Motorola Moto G53 tipped to upgrade to an OLED display and a newer chipset for the global market
Motorola has just introduced the Moto G53 to its Chinese audience as an affordable new 5G handset, thanks to its Snapdragon 480+ processor. Now, according to the leaker Yogesh Brar, the OEM plans to bring a device of the same name to the global market - however, if so, it may arrive considerably refreshed in a short space of time.
Augmented Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra procures more-robust results in latest Geekbench run
Geekbench appearances for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S918B, better known as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have been turning up since November, with the single-core score often hovering around the healthy mark of 1,500 points (with a few outliers). But there have been some concerns raised about the S23 Ultra’s multi-core score, which has mostly been around the mid-4,000s with one sample hitting 5,000 points. As pointed out by leaker Ice universe, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra should be producing higher multi-core scores.
Lenovo promises: TrackPoint will always be present on ThinkPads
In the pioneer days of laptops, it was not yet clear which mouse input device would win out. Most popular in the 1990s were the trackball, the IBM TrackPoint (and competitor's pointing sticks based on it) as well as touchpads. By now it is clear: Touchpads have won out. Trackballs...
MSI Crosshair 15 R6E in review: Core i7-12700H and RTX 3070 combo augurs well for QHD gaming
Laptop Review Snippet MSI Intel Alder Lake Geforce Gaming. MSI launched two Crosshair 15 variants earlier this year — the regular Crosshair 15 and the Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six: Extraction Edition (R6E). We have reviewed the latter and were impressed by the performance on offer at the asking price of ₹1,90,990 (US$2,312).
