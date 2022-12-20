Despite not being one of the best-selling smartphone ranges on the market, there is always a lot of interest in the Sony Xperia line. A few more rumors about the 2023 Xperia 1 smartphone have popped up, with two of them seemingly contradicting arguably the most controversial piece of hearsay. According to a source on Weibo (via SumahoDigest), the “production costs” of the Xperia 1 V have gone down, presumably with the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic not being as problematic this time around. This could in turn lead to the Sony Xperia 1 V being cheaper than its pricey predecessors.

9 HOURS AGO