SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) —Many roads are closed or impassable this morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles were left stranded in roadways after deputies rescued occupants. They warn if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle and be prepared to be there awhile. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says, for essential workers, Cliff Avenue seems to be the only open road in the county.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO