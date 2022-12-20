There are many reasons people buy electric mountain bikes. Some want to tackle steep, narrow mountain trails loaded with tricky obstacles, while others have their sights set on wide gravel roads that can be ridden for miles. There are also those who simply like a mountain bike’s beefy look and want a little extra assistance to handle the big off-road tires that might otherwise make pedaling more difficult. Understanding there are various needs, and budgets, Consumer Reports recently tested nine models from leading brands.

