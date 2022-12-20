Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Norco Fluid FS A1 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The Norco Fluid FS A1 can dive into corners. And carve sweeping turns. As it is rolling local trails. The Fluid is Everyone’s perfect Trail bike. Engineered with the Ride Aligned Design System and custom-tuned suspension components to provide the performance every rider needs that over-delivers as skills evolve.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
Pinkbike.com
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
With this award we're celebrating the videos that go against that trend and take real craft to produce. From downhill, to slopestyle and even trail riding, we've been spoiled with some incredible edits this year. Shaving it down to 15 nominees was a brutal process, whittling that down to one deserving winner is going to be close to impossible...
Pinkbike.com
Video: The Bike That Saved Christmas: A Stop-Motion Film
All of us here know bikes are the answer to almost everything in life, but Santa discovers that for himself when he runs into some sleigh trouble on Christmas eve. Thanks for watching and for your continued support! It's always a treat combining our love for bikes, stop-motion, and LEGO together, and look forward to continuing to do so!
Watch the McMurtry Speirling Break the 1/4 Mile Record in all its Electric Glory
... Read more The post Watch the McMurtry Speirling Break the 1/4 Mile Record in all its Electric Glory appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Mountain Bikes
There are many reasons people buy electric mountain bikes. Some want to tackle steep, narrow mountain trails loaded with tricky obstacles, while others have their sights set on wide gravel roads that can be ridden for miles. There are also those who simply like a mountain bike’s beefy look and want a little extra assistance to handle the big off-road tires that might otherwise make pedaling more difficult. Understanding there are various needs, and budgets, Consumer Reports recently tested nine models from leading brands.
Comments / 0