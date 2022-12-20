Read full article on original website
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Amarillo Police establish Cold Case investigation unit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that it will be forming a cold case investigation unit as a portion of the department’s homicide unit. According to a news release from the department, the new cold case unit will focus on solving unsolved homicides that “had previously been stalled by (a) […]
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
How To Find Help in Amarillo If You’re A Domestic Violence Victim
Domestic violence affects every city in every part of this country. There isn't a poster child for domestic violence. It can happen anywhere no matter your sex, color, orientation, or income. Domestic violence can happen to anyone. Abuse is abuse, no matter physical or emotional. Nine times out of ten,...
Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity. With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home. “We are here...
Brown Road railroad crossing in Randall County remains closed by BNSF
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice. Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to […]
Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road. According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews […]
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Amarillo City Council member Eddy Sauer will not seek a fourth term
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council member Place 3 Eddy Sauer, announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term on the council. According to a Sauer Facebook post, Saur thanks the residents of Amarillo who have given me the opportunity to serve in this capacity. Sauer […]
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen. “If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they...
Maxwell’s Drive Thru
Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm isn’t letting the cold weather stop its holiday fun. They’ve created a one-of-a-kind Christmas Drive thru that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s says for just 20 dollars per vehicle, no matter how many people are...
Canyon impacted by downtown power outages
Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
