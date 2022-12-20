ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January tech sales 2023: When do they start and what will the best deals be?

By Steve Hogarty
 6 days ago

The January sales are just around the corner, bringing with them the usual raft of new year resolutions. Whether you plan to run more, write more, cook more, or simply spend more time on the couch playing videogames , January tech deals can help you out.

One of the three major sales seasons of the year – following hot on the heels of Boxing Day and Black Friday – the January sales see discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to fitness trackers , phones and more, as major brands clear out their old stock.

This year we’re expecting January sales tech deals from the likes of Google, Dell, Nintendo , Sonos , Amazon and LG, as well as at online shops including Currys, Argos, Very and more.

But with everyone feeling the pinch at this time of year, and with many deals not as generous as they first seem, it’s more important than ever to head into the sales armed with IndyBest’s expert guides.

That’s why we’ll be on hand to bring you the best January sales tech deals as they happen, and to weed out the rubbish ones that aren’t worth your time or your money.

When do the January tech sales start?

Whereas lots of retailers like to jump the gun and kick off their Black Friday sales weeks ahead of the actual event, the January sales are a more regimented affair and start on 1 January.

That said, you’ll find discounts on tech in the Boxing Day sales, which often get rebranded as January sales once the new year arrives.

When do Boxing Day tech sales end?

The Boxing Day sales tend to start and finish on 26 December, though some retailers will discount products from the remainder of the year and blend the whole thing into a sort of post-Christmas perma-sale. Another reason to have your wits about you when shopping for tech deals.

How long do the January tech sales last?

January sales can last for the entire month, or while stock lasts. In the tech sales, you’ll find lots of discounts on laptops and televisions launched in 2022 and 2021. These models will be gradually phased out in favour of newer and more expensive models, so how long they’re on sale can depend on how many are left in the warehouse.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

While Black Friday has attained superstar status in the fiercely competitive “which sale is best” debate, in recent years the November sale has become notorious for its “fake” discounts. That’s when products have their prices artifically inflated before the sale, only to be reduced back to normal for Black Friday.

The January sales are often home to better quality deals, though they’re not as big an occasion as Black Friday, which remains the busiest online shopping date on the calendar.

What were the best tech deals in the January sales in 2022?

Whether you’re feeling nostaligic for sales gone by, or want an idea of the kinds of deals you can expect to see come rolling around again, here are the very best discounts we spotted last January.

Nintendo Switch: Was £254.98, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTwgy_0jp0E56W00

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and dropped to £254.98 at Amazon. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles .

Huawei MateBook X Pro, 2021: Was £1,099.99, now £1,699.99, Huawei.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oc5jX_0jp0E56W00

There was a whopping £500 off this super sleek bit of kit in the Huawei January sale. The 2021 model is no longer available, but the 2022 model features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2022 , where our tester said it’s “about as high-performance as ultra-thin notebooks get without adding a costly dedicated graphic card.” Will we see savings on the newest MateBook this year? We hope so.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm: Was £279, now £239.97, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiI33_0jp0E56W00

It’s not often we see deals on Apple’s newer products, so this offer was definitely one to shout about. Prior to the launch of the latest Series 7 , our reviewer called the series 6 the most advanced Apple watch yet. “The screen has beautifully curved corners, a big speaker, a microphone and so on,” they said.

Fitbit Versa 3, black: Was £159, now £128.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DAgd_0jp0E56W00

Fitbit’s Versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer .

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £159, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQuZk_0jp0E56W00

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality. In our AirPods 3 review , our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the AirPods 3, so it’s never been a better time to snap these up.

Samsung AU8000: Was £369, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcZaz_0jp0E56W00

This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.

