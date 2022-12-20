In a 'Christmas miracle,' family reunited with their dog found 60 miles away in the cold woods

Pat Herrick
5d ago
Happy reunion. But the dog is saying "Let me in the car! I'm freezing!"
Trish Smith
4d ago
I only wish we knew what he was saying! So happy he is reunited with his family!! 😁
Jessie Ratcliff
5d ago
Wonderful so happy for him to be with his family
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
pethelpful.com
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
Homeward Bound! Dog, found 1,600 miles away, will be home for Christmas
The german shepherd mix went missing in October 2021. Now, the friendly pooch is on a cross-country road trip from Kansas to California, back to the family who adopted him as an abandoned puppy.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery
The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
'Needed Someone To Believe in Him': Dog Adopted After 700 Days in Shelter
"One couple drove seven hours to get him, but they decided not to get him because of his refusal to respond to them," said the dog's new owners.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Grieving Dog Sleeping Next to Cat's Bed After It Passed Away Breaks Hearts
"It's the time together that counts, but nothing can replace a good friend," said one commenter on the heartbreaking post.
Shock as Toddler 'Attacked' by a Sheep Is Saved by Family's Rescue Dog
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for swooping in to protect the toddler, noting "big sibling to the rescue."
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
