ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak refuses to rule out fuel duty hike, insisting it is a matter for Hunt

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOQ0D_0jp0DzyO00

Rishi Sunak has refused to rule out the prospect of motorists facing a 12p-a-litre hike in fuel duty in March.

A 23% increase in the duty is pencilled in for March, but chancellors have repeatedly frozen the levy in the past.

Asked to confirm that the rise will not go ahead, the Prime Minister told MPs he would not comment on matters which are the responsibility of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

“Having previously had his job, I always preferred it when the Prime Minister made absolutely no comments about future tax policy, so I will absolutely adhere to that,” he told the Liaison Committee.

Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin told him the policy would mean extra taxes of “£6 billion a year during a cost-of-living crisis”, and said there is a need for a “better approach to fuel duty”.

Mr Sunak said: “Tax decisions are those that are made by the Chancellor in fiscal statements and that’s the way it should be.”

At the time of Mr Hunt’s autumn statement in November, the Office for Budget Responsibility said a “planned 23% increase” in fuel duty in March will add around 12p per litre to pump prices.

The figure is based on a combination of the scheduled end of the 5p cut in duty, and the long-standing policy of duty rising in line with the RPI rate of inflation.

But no chancellor has increased fuel duty in cash terms for more than a decade and the Treasury insisted a final decision on the rate would not be taken until the next budget, scheduled for March 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
The Independent

Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal's new PM

The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties.The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month's elections in a major twist in politics in the Himalayan nation.Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week.It is Dahal's third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

The Independent

993K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy