ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sharon Osbourne Shares Health Update After Returning Home From Hospital

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1WxU_0jp0DvRU00
Photo: Getty Images

Days after Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after suffering a "terrifying" medical emergency on set, she was given the all-clear to head home. Her son Jack Osbourne said when she returned home he would let his mother share what happened to her "in her own time and on her own terms."

Now, the former The Talk personality is doing just that.

Osbourne shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Monday (December 19) of one of her many, many dogs in front of her home's beautiful Christmas tree. "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰," she captioned the photo of her pup Elvis.

Among the slew of people in the comments wishing Osbourne, 70, well were her The Talk co-hosts. "Oh thank God ❤️," wrote Amanda Kloots . "Thank goodness! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 Elvis will take care of you!" wrote Carrie Ann Inaba .

As we previously reported, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne "fell ill" on the set of an unnamed paranormal TV show in Santa Paula, California . EMS workers responded to a "medical call" around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported a patient to a local hospital, a rep for the Ventura Fire Department told TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Sharon Osbourne Transferred To Hospital After Suffering Mysterious On-Set Illness

Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital for further care after suffering an unnamed medical emergency while filming an episode of a paranormal television show in Santa Paula, California, this weekend. Emergency services were called to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, after The Osbournes star mysteriously "fell ill" quite suddenly on set. It has not been specified if cameras were rolling at the time of the incident.Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar later confirmed Osbourne had been transferred from the on-set location to Santa Paula Hospital, however, neither Aguilar nor the Glen Tavern manager...
SANTA PAULA, CA
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Cheryl E Preston

Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?

Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Outsider.com

New Simon Cowell Video Revealing His Face Has Fans Highly Concerned

Simon Cowell’s fans are concerned for the TV personality after he posted an odd video showing his face. The star shared the clip on social media on Thursday, sparking shock online. The former “American Idol” judge looked unrecognizable as he showed off his oddly smooth complexion, shiny white teeth,...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

199K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy