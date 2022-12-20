Sharon Osbourne Shares Health Update After Returning Home From Hospital

Photo: Getty Images

Days after Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after suffering a "terrifying" medical emergency on set, she was given the all-clear to head home. Her son Jack Osbourne said when she returned home he would let his mother share what happened to her "in her own time and on her own terms."

Now, the former The Talk personality is doing just that.

Osbourne shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Monday (December 19) of one of her many, many dogs in front of her home's beautiful Christmas tree. "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰," she captioned the photo of her pup Elvis.

Among the slew of people in the comments wishing Osbourne, 70, well were her The Talk co-hosts. "Oh thank God ❤️," wrote Amanda Kloots . "Thank goodness! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 Elvis will take care of you!" wrote Carrie Ann Inaba .

As we previously reported, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne "fell ill" on the set of an unnamed paranormal TV show in Santa Paula, California . EMS workers responded to a "medical call" around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported a patient to a local hospital, a rep for the Ventura Fire Department told TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon.