Tell us about trips you’re planning or dreaming of for 2023 – you could win a holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
Dream on … Apella beach, Karpathos island, Greece.

Money may be tight and the bucket list may be subject to alterations accordingly, but we’d love to hear about your dreams, plans and aspirations for travel in 2023. You may have seen a photo of a gorgeous beach or mountain you simply have to visit. Perhaps it’s time to take an Interrail break so you can visit a host of brilliant cities and explore a country at a slower pace. There could be an ulterior motive for a trip – to attend a concert or festival, view wildlife or run a marathon. Or maybe you’re planning the trip of a lifetime?

Whatever is on your itinerary for 2023 in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, we’d love to hear about it.

Readers’ travel tips takes a break for Christmas, so you have until 3 January to ponder and enter your submission.

If it’s somewhere you’ve been before and have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 3 January at 9am

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

