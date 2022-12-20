The mind that brought you “very stable genius” has taken self-praise to a whole new plane of existence. Former President Donald Trump gave us the Christmas present we didn’t ask for in the form of a rambling post on Truth Social, in which he took swipes at the usual suspects—the “Radical Left,” “LameStream Media,” Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into his multiple alleged Espionage Act violations. Having taken to referring to himself in the third person, Trump posted in part that the media is pushing for President Joe Biden over “Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” apparently referring to the magical ability to see into the future or communicate with the nonliving. “LOVE TO ALL!” the post concluded.Read it at Truth Social

