ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

NASA InSight sends final image from Mars in heartbreaking tweet

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgqOc_0jp0Azrl00

The last images from NASA InSight spacecraft on Mars have been shared.

The spacecraft was launched on May 5, 2018, and landed on Nov. 26, 2018. After 4 years of studying the early evolution of terrestrial planets and capturing images of Mars, the mission was able to detect a quake, meteoroid impacts and weather data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7OvW_0jp0Azrl00
This image was acquired on December 11, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG4ix_0jp0Azrl00
This image was acquired on May 21, 2022

For more mission and science results visit their page here.

A recent Twitter post had a heartwarming farewell message and according to the comments, it got some people crying.

The robot lost power after its panels got dusty. A Twitter thread explains why.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Doomed exoplanet will be obliterated as it spirals into a star

(CNN) — Astronomers have come across an exoplanet with a gloomy future, spiraling closer to its host star until eventually it will be obliterated. The exoplanet, called Kepler-1658b, was identified in 2019, a decade after the Kepler Space Telescope discovered it as a planet candidate. The planet is considered...
ABC7 Fort Myers

Look up to the sky for the last meteor shower of the year

(CNN) — A gift from the skies is coming just in time for the holidays — the Ursids meteor shower. This celestial event will be the last meteor shower of 2022. The Ursids typically produce only around five to 10 visible meteors an hour, according to EarthSky. While the rates are not as high as other annuals, this year’s shower is set to peak on the night of December 21 with a new moon at only 3% fullness, offering particularly great visibility for people in the Northern Hemisphere, where it will be viewable.
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy