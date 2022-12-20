ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

More Explores: GellyBall at Tropical Breeze Fun Park

By Rachel Anderson
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tropical Breeze Fun Park in Cape Coral has a brand new addition!

It’s called Gelly Ball, and it’s similar to paintball, but the gellies are biodegradable and don’t hurt!

Bring your friends and family to compete in various missions on the course!

Tropical Breeze also has a new QR code system to order drinks from anywhere in the park. Your order will be delivered in minutes!

For more information, please click here.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

