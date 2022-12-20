Read full article on original website
Ja Morant debuts new “Ja 1’s” Nike shoe ahead of X-Mas Day game
MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”. Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased […]
Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral
Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.
Quick Preview: Suns Visit Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets in the final matchup of the NBA's Christmas Day slate.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson clears protocol, on track to play Monday
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and is on track to play Monday night against the Pacers.
Lakers: LeBron James's Most Unforgettable Christmas Gift
The Lakers All-Star has a long memory.
Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors will have Draymond for Christmas day vs. the Memphis Grizzlies
