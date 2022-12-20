Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
TikTok’s Owner ByteDance Confirms Employees Tracked User Data of Journalists
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, revealed that former employees improperly accessed the user data of U.S. journalists. In internal emails to employees, the company said an inquiry found that four employees gained access to the IP addresses and other data of journalists in an attempt to find sources of suspected internal communications leaks, as reported by the New York Times.
Comments / 0