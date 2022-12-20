Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
What Does the Future Hold for Salons, Spas and Beauty Services
The abrupt closure of businesses in March 2020 due to COVID-19 left many entrepreneurs questioning their company’s future. For the beauty industry, in particular, government-imposed mandates required a temporary end to cosmetic treatments such as facials, hair styling, and filler procedures. Ultimately, spas and salons around the globe were...
EXPLAINER: Forest carbon credits aim to offset pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, airlines have offered passengers concerned by climate change an option: For an extra cost, cancel out the carbon dioxide pollution from their share of a flight, by paying to protect trees. That’s the idea behind forest carbon credits. Trees absorb carbon from the atmosphere....
Comments / 0