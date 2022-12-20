Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks. Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.
NBC Sports
When Jerry Jones told KaVontae Turpin he made the Pro Bowl, Turpin feared he was getting cut
KaVontae Turpin hasn’t had the most stable pro football career. Undrafted in 2019, he never got a shot in the NFL and played in a series of semi-pro leagues before catching on with the New Jersey Generals and becoming the USFL MVP this year. So it’s understandable if he doesn’t think his job is particularly safe.
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs unloads after disappointing loss in Pittsburgh
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
NBC Sports
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
NBC Sports
Christian Watson questionable to return with hip injury, but Packers tie Dolphins 20-20
The Packers may not have one of their best offensive players for the rest of the game. But they still went down the field to open the third quarter and tied the game with the Dolphins at 20-20. Running back A.J. Dillon powered his way through the line for a...
NBC Sports
Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos
The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The Broncos will also have quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.
Whoever ends up running Arizona Cardinals' front office will have hands full in free agency
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents...
NBC Sports
Dolphins lead Packers 20-13 at halftime
The Dolphins and Packers each got off to a hot start, but things cooled off a bit in the second quarter when it comes to scoring. Still, Miami holds a 20-13 lead over Green Bay at halftime on Christmas Day. Miami’s touchdowns came from a couple of explosive plays. Receiver...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NBC Sports
After failed fake punt, Dolphins extend their lead over Packers to 20-10
The Dolphins and Packers are going back and forth but Miami has landed the latest blow. A 52-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill set up the Dolphins for a 1-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson to go up 17-10 early in the second quarter. The Dolphins had...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20
Carson Wentz is back behind center. After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz. Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the...
NBC Sports
Report: La’el Collins tore his ACL and MCL
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins said on Saturday that he believed he avoided a serious knee injury during Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots, but he was set for an MRI to confirm the initial belief that his ACL was intact. The MRI reportedly delivered bad news. Kelsey Conway of...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
NBC Sports
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB
Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
NBC Sports
Report: Lane Johnson is expected to have MRI on groin/abdomen injury
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys with an injury and he’s reportedly headed for further tests. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Johnson suffered a groin/abdomen injury and that he is expected to have an MRI to determine the severity of the issue. Jack Driscoll replaced him for the final 11 offensive snaps of the game.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter
Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in. The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad. New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards...
