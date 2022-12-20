ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Meals on Wheels delivers food to seniors on Christmas Day

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, team members from Meals on Wheels of Johnson County delivered meals to seniors in need in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Volunteers and staff from the Oaknoll Retirement Residence of Iowa City prepared the meals for delivery. The holidays can be an especially...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required

Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City

Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents begin clean up after major snow storm slams the Midwest

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, residents began cleaning up after a powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest. Sounds of snow blowers and shoveling can be heard through out the area. Businesses are clearing out their parking lots with tractor plows. Iowa's News Now spoke with Satchidanand...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire departments warn of unsafe methods to heat your home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As we get deeper into the bitter cold temperatures, many people are trying to find ways to keep their houses warm, however doing things such as keeping the stove on, or using certain kinds of space heaters for too long, are not the way to stay warm safely.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion home under construction catches fire

A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit along Interstate 80

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle was hit along Interstate 80 Thursday around noon, according to the office's Facebook page. It happened near mile marker 253 in the westbound lanes. The deputy was outside the vehicle helping with a crash. The Iowa DOT issued a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

