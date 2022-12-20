Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels delivers food to seniors on Christmas Day
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, team members from Meals on Wheels of Johnson County delivered meals to seniors in need in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Volunteers and staff from the Oaknoll Retirement Residence of Iowa City prepared the meals for delivery. The holidays can be an especially...
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire fueled by blizzard winds
Cedar Falls — On Friday, December 23, Black Hawk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a home was fully engulfed in flames on the north side of the Cedar River in Cedar Falls. The homeowners were at home at the time of the fire at 2020 Cottage...
Difficult travel expected through Saturday, especially in open/rural areas in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Blizzard Warnings remain in effect as winds stay strong, leading to difficult travel. The powdery snow that fell Thursday will be blown, creating large drifts and low visibility. The impacts will be biggest in open/rural areas and on long stretches of highway....
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
Residents begin clean up after major snow storm slams the Midwest
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, residents began cleaning up after a powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest. Sounds of snow blowers and shoveling can be heard through out the area. Businesses are clearing out their parking lots with tractor plows. Iowa's News Now spoke with Satchidanand...
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
"If you're cold, then they're probably cold", protect your pets from the bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When you are cold, your pets are probably just as cold, so limit their time outside. That is the advice from Dr. Amanda Stout, a Veterinarian with the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital. She says most pet owners she deals with here in Iowa are good...
Fire departments warn of unsafe methods to heat your home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As we get deeper into the bitter cold temperatures, many people are trying to find ways to keep their houses warm, however doing things such as keeping the stove on, or using certain kinds of space heaters for too long, are not the way to stay warm safely.
Marion home under construction catches fire
A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit along Interstate 80
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle was hit along Interstate 80 Thursday around noon, according to the office's Facebook page. It happened near mile marker 253 in the westbound lanes. The deputy was outside the vehicle helping with a crash. The Iowa DOT issued a...
