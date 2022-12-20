ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

Experts Issue Urgent Warning Over AirPods And Other In-Ear Headphones

By Dave Basner
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4zBP_0jp09WtC00
Photo: Getty Images

There are billions of people across the globe using cell phones, and many choose to hear the audio from their devices with in-ear headphones or Apple AirPods. The headphones block out outside noise and allow users to better hear the voices, video, music and podcasts from their phone , however, they could also be causing significant harm .

Researchers have learned that repeated and long-term use of the headphones could lead to a build-up of earwax . One expert explained , "If we put an earbud in, like we see in the in-ear earphones, they end up compressing that area. They end up blocking natural escape routes, compress it and maintain a warm environment which inhibits the wax from drying out and cause all kinds of issues."

That might sound like it is just an unsightly inconvenience, but the problems it causes are serious, and among them are dizziness, pain and vertigo.

Another tech expert weighed in to add that the human body has not adapted to the gadgets, and while in-ear headphones might be comfortable, that doesn't mean they are good for your health. He said, "Technology has become an addendum to our bodies, so we don’t even realize. They design products that we get addicted to on purpose so that they can maximize their profits."

So what can you do? Based on the studies, it seems you might be better off with over-ear headphones.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Nick Davis

Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
electrek.co

Tesla gives owners a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot for the holidays

Tesla owners are starting to receive messages on their cars offering a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot, with the message “Happy Holidays!” from Tesla. The messages started showing up on social media, posted by owners in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, this started happening when it was early enough for people to be awake in those countries, but while it was late night or very early morning in the US and EU.
The Independent

Boxing Day Nintendo Switch deals: When it starts and the discounts to expect in the 2022 sale

With the end of the year in sight, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 Boxing Day sales. Although arguably less popular since Black Friday landed on UK shores, the day after Christmas is still a great time to pick up a bargain.Naturally, the IndyBest team will be working hard to bring you the very best deals to spend your Christmas money on. We already have guides dedicated to technology products, air fryers, AirPods and fashion, as well as the best Boxing Day sale deals from Amazon.Another big-hitter that we expect to be discounted in the Boxing Day sales...
Digital Trends

I found a hidden end-of-2022 recap on my iPhone, but I wish I hadn’t

It’s hard to believe that 2022 is about to wrap up in a few days and 2023 will be here shortly. Seriously, where does the time go? And boy, it has been a pretty crazy year when it comes to tech and, well, social media. And we know that the internet loves end-of-year recaps!
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy