Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama appear in latest trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Let the throwback feels continue, Wisconsin style!. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for "That '90s Show" on Thursday, featuring the grand return of the stars from the hit series on which it's based, "That '70s Show." The clip shows lots more of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, returning as...
Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifice to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer
Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint are asking a family to make an impossible choice in Knock at the Cabin.The actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Morbius'
The thing about disappointment is that it requires certain expectations and enthusiasm, which spares something like Mike Myers' awful Netflix series "The Pentaverate" any further abuse (OK, maybe just a little) on this year-end list. Still, 2022 was filled with movies and TV shows that came armed with advance recognition,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita
Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner. Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "married otters <3." the post features photos of two apparently on their wedding day, with mourey clad in a long white dress. pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an>
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of dance group Faithless, dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the British musician best known as the lead vocalist for dance group Faithless, has died, according to the band. The band announced Jazz's passing in a Facebook post on Saturday. The singer, born Maxwell Fraser, was 65 years old. He died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night, according to Faithless' Twitter.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The best new series and limited series of 2022, from 'Severance' to 'The White Lotus'
The limited series has arguably become the dominant creative genre in television, given the attention and praise showered on shows like "The White Lotus" (pick your season), which can tell a self-contained story like reading a great book. The continuing series, however, remains very much alive and well, even with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A bizarre trend: Was 2022 the year of the cannibal?
Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn't on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people. This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Babylon' zooms in on Hollywood's wild old days, like 'Singin' in the Rain' on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in "La La Land," Damien Chazelle widens his "Another Day of Sun" lens to explore the town's dark roots in "Babylon," which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era "Singin' in the Rain" on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who's involved how could there not be?), the writer-director's sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn't ready for its closeup.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes....
Comments / 0