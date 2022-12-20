Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
One dead after crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a crash in Lea County on December 21. The incident occurred on US Highway 62/180 near mile marker 63 at around 3:00 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Passenger, driven by 45-year-old Earl Burton of Woodlands, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 62/180.
cbs7.com
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
cbs7.com
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Monahans police put out “BOLO” alert for missing child
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help. The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown […]
Hobbs man arrested for commercial burglary
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs Police Department responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday, December 20, at around 3:15 am. Officers say when they arrived, they heard noises coming from behind a garage door located at the business and noticed another door that was slightly open. After approaching the […]
Midland Police investigating deadly crash on TX 349
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening. The crash took place sometime before 6 p.m. on TX 349 and CR 3200. Both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no word at...
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
cbs7.com
Lanes of Wadley Dr. closed for water main repair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has posted on its Facebook page that they are making repairs to a water main break. Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. Two eastbound...
Man arrested after hitting and killing person with car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded on December 20th to a car versus pedestrian crash in the area of Oil Field Drive and North County Road West. Investigators say that 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking northbound on the east shoulder of North County Road West, when he was hit by a white […]
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
cbs7.com
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
Police search for Walmart thief
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen thousands in merchandise from a store. Officers say the man stole more than $2,300 worth of products from the Walmart located off of Loop 338. Security cameras at the store were able to capture images of the man before he was […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?
I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Comments / 0