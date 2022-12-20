ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

WSAZ

Gallipolis in Lights featured on ‘TODAY’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton and the community of Gallipolis, Ohio woke up bright and early Wednesday morning to welcome NBC’s ‘TODAY’ to their holiday wonderland. During the 8 o’clock hour, ‘TODAY’ celebrated Gallipolis as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America....
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WSAZ

Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley businessman Sam Ross remembered for generosity

PARKERSBURG — It wasn’t just Sam Ross’ success in business that had a profound effect on Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley, but how he achieved it and what he did as a result. Ross was remembered Friday after passing away at the age of 79 on Thursday...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
iheart.com

Chillicothe Warming Shelter to Remain Open Daytime This Weekend

Ross County Community Action says they'll be keeping their shelter open for 24 hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular shelter hours are from 7pm to 9am daily, but the shelter will be open during daytime hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas. They report the shelter is near...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Firefighters keep flames out of Sissonville church sanctuary

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Flames damaged a Kanawha County church Friday afternoon but the flames didn’t reach the sanctuary. The blaze was reported at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville at shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to battle single...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Road crews prepare for incoming snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From frigid temperatures to snow to potential power outages, a lot could happen as bad weather approaches. Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman said with everything coming, the extreme cold is at the top of the list. “I’m worried about those people who are unsheltered or...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Friday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte. According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street. No injuries were reported. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Amazon tractor-trailer crashes, closing lanes on I-64 in South Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston. Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes. Crews with the South Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV

