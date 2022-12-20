ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Duke Energy Now In Restoration Mode

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — 1 PM Update — Duke Energy says rolling black outs are done for now. Per Duke Energy, “We’re restoring customers impacted by emergency temporary outages and remaining storm outages. Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety.”. ————— Duke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Hefty” Creates A Snack Scarf

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There’s a new winter accessory hitting the market. Hefty has created something called a “snack scarf”. The scarf has special pockets that allow you to take home your favorite holiday party snacks. The pockets are also designed to keep the snacks fresh. The scarf is also a good way to sneak your own snacks into the movie theater.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Duke Energy Begins Temporary Power Outages

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid. Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery: A Clover, South Carolina Country Christmas

Our family roots run deep in Clover and in all of York County, South Carolina. My friend Catherine invited us all over for a peek inside her home here at Christmas time. Here is Catherine’s Clover, South Carolina country Christmas. She just put these all up and couldn’t wait...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Home Alone Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time!. All month long we’ve been running a bracket to find your top pick. By a single vote, Home Alone beat the Grinch for the win. You can stream Home Alone, and all five of its...
CHARLOTTE, NC

