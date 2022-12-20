Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wccbcharlotte.com
Duke Energy Now In Restoration Mode
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — 1 PM Update — Duke Energy says rolling black outs are done for now. Per Duke Energy, “We’re restoring customers impacted by emergency temporary outages and remaining storm outages. Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety.”. ————— Duke...
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
WBTV
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Hefty” Creates A Snack Scarf
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There’s a new winter accessory hitting the market. Hefty has created something called a “snack scarf”. The scarf has special pockets that allow you to take home your favorite holiday party snacks. The pockets are also designed to keep the snacks fresh. The scarf is also a good way to sneak your own snacks into the movie theater.
wccbcharlotte.com
Duke Energy Begins Temporary Power Outages
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid. Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.
WCNC
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WBTV
Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Spotlight: Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical Presents Check to The Salvation Army
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, presented a $2,500 check to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte for its 2022 Angel Tree program. “We are so happy to continue participating in this program”, says Acosta President, Lauren Acosta Huckleberry. On any given Christmas, The Salvation Army...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
country1037fm.com
Gallery: A Clover, South Carolina Country Christmas
Our family roots run deep in Clover and in all of York County, South Carolina. My friend Catherine invited us all over for a peek inside her home here at Christmas time. Here is Catherine’s Clover, South Carolina country Christmas. She just put these all up and couldn’t wait...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chef to push culinary envelope with latest restaurant in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart is set to elevate fine dining in Charlotte. His restaurant Counter- opens today in west Charlotte, ending months of construction-related delays. It is at 2001 W. Morehead St. and part of the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project. “This means that we can finally be...
Here’s when apartment tower at former Sycamore Brewing site will start
CHARLOTTE — Construction crews are preparing to go vertical on Portman Holdings’ 24-story apartment tower where Sycamore Brewing once stood in South End. Brittani Sanders, Portmans’ vice president of development, said they obtained permits for the footing and foundation in late November, and expect to have the full building permit early next year.
Chicago developer planning high-rise apartments on South Boulevard
CHARLOTTE — Chicago-based Sterling Bay has big plans for its entry into the Charlotte market, beginning with a best-in-class apartment tower in South End. The developer paid $6 million for 0.6 acres at the corner of South Boulevard and East Park Avenue. The sale closed on Dec. 16, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
wccbcharlotte.com
Home Alone Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time!. All month long we’ve been running a bracket to find your top pick. By a single vote, Home Alone beat the Grinch for the win. You can stream Home Alone, and all five of its...
