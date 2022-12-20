Read full article on original website
Related
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally
NEW YORK — (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and...
MTA conductor pepper-sprayed aboard Manhattan train, police say
`HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes at a Manhattan subway station on Christmas morning, police said. The suspect pepper-sprayed the 37-year-old conductor aboard the No. 2 train at the 135th Street subway station in Harlem at around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to […]
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams
An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Christmas Eve Bronx 911 call, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on Dekalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life threatening wound. At 10 p.m. Saturday, Mayor Adams tweeted a ...
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD
Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
Advocate
Man Wanted for Assault Outside Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment
Less than a week after two people were arrested for trespassing at the apartment building of gay New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, police have now identified a third suspect who is wanted for assault. Bottcher represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square,...
7 On Your Side Investigates: NYPD evidence warehouse fire 'Christmas for criminals,' attorney says
It's not the first time evidence inside the police warehouse was damaged.
2 teen boys injured in separate Harlem, Brooklyn shootings
Two teen boys were shot in separate shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
Man, 40, fatally shot in Queens, suspect at-large
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, according to police. The man was hit on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m., officials said.
Man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti in front of Brooklyn tattoo shop
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti on the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn tattoo shop this week.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud
An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vuono filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vuono, in January. Julie De Vuono, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
Comments / 2