The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 12/23/22
Should you manage your fantasy football team any differently now that we've hit the playoffs? Are high-end quarterbacks a necessity in leagues that give you six points per touchdown pass? Are the Texans no longer a good team to target for streaming defenses? JJ answers those questions and more on this week's mailbag episode.
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
Marcus Smart (hip) available for Celtics Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is dealing with left hip inflammation. However, he was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up in full capacity on Christmas Day. Our models project Smart for 11.5 points,...
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable for Heat Monday
Miami Heat center Udonis Haslem (Achilles tendonitis) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem has been dealing with tendonitis in his Achilles this season, and will be questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota. Haslem has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, and won't be expected to...
Bucks' Khris Middleton (knee) officially out versus Celtics Sunday
The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton (knee) for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Middleton will miss another game, freeing up a spot in the starting lineup for Jevon Carter. Carter has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.3 fantasy points against the Celtics,...
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Lakers star gets promising injury news
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis could return as soon as January. Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news Sunday. Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot in the Lakers‘ Dec. 16th win over the Denver Nuggets. Sources told Wojnarowski that Davis “had a subsiding of pain in his right Read more... The post Lakers star gets promising injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable for Miami Monday
The Miami Heat listed Jimmy Butler (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler suffered an ankle sprain in the Heat's last game and was unable to return, so it's no surprise to find him on the injury report for Monday's contest. He is genuinely questionable to play against the Timberwolves.
Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front, While Bucks Without a Star for Christmas Matchup
Sunday's Christmas showdown, a playoff rematch between the Celtics and Bucks, will resemble that series in at least one way. In that postseason matchup, which went the distance, ending with Grant Williams registering a career-high 27 points in Game 7, knocking down seven threes to propel Boston to ...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) out Monday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. As a result, he'll remain sidelined to start the new week. In 26 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points, 3.7...
Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable for Miami on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Corey Kispert coming off the bench for Washington on Friday
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kispert will move to the bench on Friday with Kristaps Porzingis back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kispert to play 16.9 minutes against the Kings. Kispert's Friday projection includes 5.4...
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Green has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New York. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Eubanks' Friday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
MarJon Beauchamp playing bench role for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Marjon Beauchamp is not starting in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Beauchamp will come off the bench after Jevon Carter was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 314.8 minutes this season, Beauchamp is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
