Prune pierogies; black & white TV; Midnight Christmas Mass – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The odor of garlic coming from the kitchen. The warm smell of fresh chocolate chip cookies giving your nose a warm hug,. The visitor who comes with a box from Hough Bakery. It’s tied closed with a string. Cupcakes inside. The uncle who drinks too...
Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
Joy can be a secret to a long and healthy life
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Joy, by definition, is a burst of intense happiness. But that definition doesn’t seem to quite do the emotion justice. Even the word itself in its simplicity fails to convey its importance in the range of human emotions. It is mysterious. Intangible. Defining it is...
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
Cleveland’s Christmas Ship gifts of WWI should inspire us today: William Lambers
CINCINNATI -- In October 1914, The Plain Dealer invited its readers to take part in one of the largest Christmas presents ever, an entire ship of gifts for hungry child war victims in Europe. World War I was raging in Europe. This was the “War to End All Wars,” unlike...
Watch Christmas morning Mass live at Cleveland’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
CLEVLEAND, Ohio -- If snowy roads prevent you from leaving the house to worship for Christmas this morning, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist has you covered. The downtown Cleveland congregation is live streaming its 10:30 a.m. Christmas Mass. Streaming will begin at 10.10 a.m. Watch HERE. Rev. Sean...
Are you ‘A Christmas Story’ expert? Test your knowledge of the classic movie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perhaps no holiday has more traditions than Christmas ... decorated homes and trees, presents, carols, and large meals with the family. And then there’s the 24-hour marathon showing of “A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT beginning at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Best U.S. cities to celebrate Christmas? C’mon, Cleveland deserves more respect!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Have yourself a merry little Christmas. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
In the spirit of Christmas: editorial
For more than 2,000 years, men and women have pored over the meaning of Christmas, as festival, as history, as humankind’s intersection with the divine. But for most people, today, as it should be, is really about a grandchild’s hug, a partner’s kiss, or the delighted smile of an old friend:
Cleveland.com photographer David Petkiewicz’s favorite photos of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of the things I love most about my job is that I see something new everyday. I’ve been a photojournalist for about 40 years now, and it never gets old. As a photojournalist, oftentimes I am in a place recording history as it’s being made....
Quiet Quitting and the motivational crisis: Param and Elliot Srikantia
Guest columnist Param Srikantia is a professor in the Baldwin Wallace University Carmel Boyer School of Business and Elliot Srikantia is an art director in New York City. If you want to subscribe to Param Srikantia’s free YouTube channel or be added to his mailing list for his free webinars, you may email psrikant@bw.edu. Watch his TEDX talk at https://www.ted.com/talks/param_srikantia_why_life_sucks.
Amid a winter storm, vineyards workers picked frozen grapes for ice wine
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- While most of Northeast Ohio was staying warm indoors Friday during the first blast of Winter Storm Elliott, workers at many Grand River Valley wineries were braving sub-zero temperatures to pick frozen grapes for the 2022 ice wine vintage. Some of that will continue today. “It was...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
By working together, small business owners can emerge stronger: Amy Seeley
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - This season of joy for consumers is often a season of competition for small businesses. The last quarter of the year is filled with hot deals and special offers, making it one of the busiest times for big retailers and small businesses. But this time feels more difficult than ever, due to inflation, supply chain shocks, and labor shortages. As an entrepreneur, I’m worried about the path forward. How can Cleveland’s small businesses pull ahead despite these economic hurdles? Today, I’m calling for a season of collaboration, rather than a season of competition.
Winter storm arrives in Northeast Ohio as snow and temperatures fall, winds rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winds were howling early this morning and both snow and temperatures were falling as the winter storm that’s been warned about all week arrived in Northeast Ohio. The temperature was in the mid-20s at 4:15 a.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the National...
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
From ‘Andor’ to ‘The White Lotus,’ these were the 20 best TV shows of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’ve probably said this last December and the December before that. But this time I mean it. Really. This year was perhaps the best 12 months in television history. Consider that it began with “Abbott Elementary,” one of the funniest new network sitcoms in years, and ended with “The White Lotus,” the most-talked-about series of 2022. In between, we took a trip back to Westeros, realized “Star Wars” didn’t need lightsabers to be good and basked in the glory of Zendaya once again.
