Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joy can be a secret to a long and healthy life

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Joy, by definition, is a burst of intense happiness. But that definition doesn’t seem to quite do the emotion justice. Even the word itself in its simplicity fails to convey its importance in the range of human emotions. It is mysterious. Intangible. Defining it is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

In the spirit of Christmas: editorial

For more than 2,000 years, men and women have pored over the meaning of Christmas, as festival, as history, as humankind’s intersection with the divine. But for most people, today, as it should be, is really about a grandchild’s hug, a partner’s kiss, or the delighted smile of an old friend:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Quiet Quitting and the motivational crisis: Param and Elliot Srikantia

Guest columnist Param Srikantia is a professor in the Baldwin Wallace University Carmel Boyer School of Business and Elliot Srikantia is an art director in New York City. If you want to subscribe to Param Srikantia’s free YouTube channel or be added to his mailing list for his free webinars, you may email psrikant@bw.edu. Watch his TEDX talk at https://www.ted.com/talks/param_srikantia_why_life_sucks.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

By working together, small business owners can emerge stronger: Amy Seeley

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - This season of joy for consumers is often a season of competition for small businesses. The last quarter of the year is filled with hot deals and special offers, making it one of the busiest times for big retailers and small businesses. But this time feels more difficult than ever, due to inflation, supply chain shocks, and labor shortages. As an entrepreneur, I’m worried about the path forward. How can Cleveland’s small businesses pull ahead despite these economic hurdles? Today, I’m calling for a season of collaboration, rather than a season of competition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

From ‘Andor’ to ‘The White Lotus,’ these were the 20 best TV shows of 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’ve probably said this last December and the December before that. But this time I mean it. Really. This year was perhaps the best 12 months in television history. Consider that it began with “Abbott Elementary,” one of the funniest new network sitcoms in years, and ended with “The White Lotus,” the most-talked-about series of 2022. In between, we took a trip back to Westeros, realized “Star Wars” didn’t need lightsabers to be good and basked in the glory of Zendaya once again.
CLEVELAND, OH
