Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Eve toy drive held for kids in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held his second toy giveaway of the year on Saturday, December 24. Stokes and members of the community were able to gather hundreds of toys for kids this Christmas. “If they didn’t have toys before Christmas Eve, they do now.” The giveaway was held at Medgar […]
WAPT
Shoppers brave the cold to get last-minute gifts
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The subfreezing temperatures didn't stop people from shopping Friday for last-minute Christmas gifts. Many of the shoppers 16 WAPT News spoke to admitted that it probably wasn't a good idea to wait this late to check off their Christmas lists, but it had to be done.
WAPT
Demand for pipe covers, other winterization items soar as temperatures drop
JACKSON, Miss. — Some stores have sold out of popular products experts say are needed to winterize homes to keep pipes from freezing. "The demand has just soared, obviously with this cold weather coming in," said Mike Barrett, an employee at Revell Ace Hardware in Deville Plaza. The shelves...
WAPT
Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
WLBT
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule. Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January...
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
Mississippians question shopping safety after recent shootings
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Central Mississippi has experienced two grocery store shootings this week. Mississippians say they’re getting more concerned about their safety while shopping, especially with holiday shopping still going on. On Sunday, December 18, the City of Jackson experienced a store parking lot shooting that took place at the Kroger store on I-55 […]
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility
Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
WAPT
Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending...
WLBT
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
Mississippi officials discuss ongoing copper thefts from lights along interstate highway
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has been repeatedly hit by copper thieves in the Jackson metro area. The latest heist, the theft of 2,500 feet of copper wires to the interstate lights at Pearl street and I-55. Brad White, MDOT Executive Director – “We’ve had 18 different locations where this...
Comments / 0